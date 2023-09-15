Mizoram facing financial constraints, Rs 3,500cr due from Centre: CM

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Friday said his government cannot act as it wishes due to financial constraints with funds of Rs 3,500 crore due from the Centre.

Addressing the annual conference of the Mizoram Engineer Service Association (MESA) at Berawtlang in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said the Centre was unable to provide funds of Rs 3,500 crore to the state during the last three years due to the pandemic.

"As we have been severely impacted by these problems and constraints, we can't do what we want to do and make new recruitment. We need your understanding as we have been impacted by several difficulties which we did not expect," he said.

Zoramthanga said his government would make all efforts for the welfare of employees.

He said the hardship that has befallen on the state has made him realise the need for self-dependency.

Mizoram has been blessed with natural resources and a good climate, he said, urging engineers to give their best to transform the state into a land of self-reliance.

