AAP, BJP clash over Yamuna pollution in Delhi after Chhath festival

AAP, BJP clash over Yamuna pollution in Delhi after Chhath festival

The BJP was quick to hit back, saying the opposition has scored a self-goal by 'admitting' the Yamuna has 'returned' to the same condition the AAP government had left it

Days after Chhath Puja ended, AAP's Delhi unit chief Bharadwaj visited the Vasudev Ghat on Sunday and alleged that workers were dismantling the pipeline that had secretly supplied filtered water to the

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party and the ruling BJP in Delhi sparred over the pollution in the Yamuna on Sunday, with the opposition party's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleging the river has returned to its polluted state after the Chhath festival.

The BJP was quick to hit back, saying the opposition has scored a self-goal by "admitting" the Yamuna has "returned" to the same condition the AAP government had left it.

Days after Chhath Puja ended, AAP's Delhi unit chief Bharadwaj visited the Vasudev Ghat on Sunday and alleged that workers were dismantling the pipeline that had secretly supplied filtered water to the "fake river the BJP had created" for the festival.

 

In a video, he was seen holding the Yamuna's black water in his palms.

"After being caught red-handed, the BJP government is now erasing every trace of the fake Yamuna it created," he said. Bharadwaj had earlier alleged that a section of the river was filled with clean water at the Vasudev Ghat for Chhath Puja.

"At the Vasudev Ghat, the BJP is secretly removing the pipeline that carried filtered water to their artificial Yamuna. The real Yamuna, once filled with sewage and flowing right beside the fake one, has now returned to its polluted state," Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

Hitting back, the Delhi BJP's spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said every citizen of Delhi acknowledges that in the past eight months, the Rekha Gupta government did a commendable job to clean the Yamuna, and partial success is already visible.

"Bharadwaj said the Yamuna has returned to its old polluted state; that's the same condition in which the Arvind Kejriwal government had left the river," Kapoor said.

"The AAP leaders are politically so frustrated that they cannot accept that the Yamuna's water and the ghats are now 25 to 30 per cent cleaner compared to the final months of their rule," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

