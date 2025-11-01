Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc's win in Bihar, slams NDA's poll promises

Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc's win in Bihar, slams NDA's poll promises

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dismissed the NDA's election promises in poll-bound Bihar and said she is confident the INDIA bloc will win the upcoming assembly polls

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

She briefly interacted with journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dismissed promises made by the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win the assembly elections.

She briefly interacted with journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state.

When her views were sought on promises like "1 crore jobs" in the manifesto released by the BJP-led coalition a day ago, Vadra said, "Why now? What have they been doing all these years?"  Notably, CM Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, has been in power in alliance with the BJP since 2005, barring a few brief hiatuses on account of his own stepping down or short-lived alliances with arch rival Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

Manoj Jha, Manoj

RJD's Manoj Jha writes to EC, accuses Bihar govt of MCC violation

illustration: Binay Sinha

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?premium

NDA Bihar election manifesto release

NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

Ashok Gehlot

Congress calls Nitish's silence at NDA manifesto event an insult to Bihar

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Vadra BJP NDA Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon