Arunachal CM Khandu launches key infrastructure projects in West Kameng

Arunachal CM Khandu launches key infrastructure projects in West Kameng

In a post on X, Khandu said the peace park stands as a symbol of his brother's legacy of harmony and service

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

During his official visit to Dirang in the district, Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed sub-divisional secretariat at Hing Thangkha in the presence of Home Minister Mama Natung and several MLAs.

Press Trust of India Itanagar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in West Kameng district, including a sub-divisional secretariat, a major bridge, and upgraded educational facilities.

He also inaugurated the Jambey Tashi Memorial Peace Park at Chug Valley in memory of his late brother and former MLA Jambey Tashi.

In a post on X, Khandu said the peace park stands as a symbol of his brother's legacy of harmony and service.

"May this serene peace park situated at Chug Valley, Dirang, stand as a symbol of harmony, compassion, and selfless service, reflecting the noble path he walked in life," the chief minister said, expressing gratitude to all who joined in prayers on the occasion.

 

The consecration prayers were led by Padma Shri awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche.

During his official visit to Dirang in the district, Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed sub-divisional secretariat at Hing Thangkha in the presence of Home Minister Mama Natung and several MLAs.

"The magnificent building has brought together almost all departments under one roof," he said in another post, adding that it would "greatly enhance administrative efficiency and ensure better delivery of public services to the people".

Connectivity in Dirang received a boost with the inauguration of a 70-metre double-lane steel bridge over the Meyong River at Kharsa, replacing the old suspension bridge.

Khandu said the infrastructure would significantly ease movement for residents and facilitate the shift of administrative services to Hing Thangkha.

"It is a vital step towards improving road connectivity and easing movement for the people of Dirang sub-division," he added.

In the education sector, the chief minister dedicated the newly built government higher secondary school at Dirang, which is equipped with smart classrooms, science and geography laboratories, IT rooms, a library and a conference hall.

He said the upgraded infrastructure would "provide a safe, comfortable, and modern learning environment, improving attendance, reducing dropouts, and motivating teachers to deliver their best".

Khandu also opened Changphu Park, a new amusement and recreational facility at Kharkatang spread across four acres along the Meyong River. With a walking track, children's play zone, open gym, and water features, the park aims to boost recreation and tourism.

"This initiative promotes healthy living, outdoor recreation, and boosts local tourism and economy," he said.

He also laid foundation stones for several connectivity projects, including the Chug Bridge in Dirang, multiple strategic roads linking Thembang and nearby villages, and new bridges at Khonpathar and Khasso.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India News Arunachal Pradesh infrastructure projects Pema Khandu

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

