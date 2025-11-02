CMS-03 launch marks milestone as Isro lifts its heaviest satellite yet

Marking yet another milestone in India’s space programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched CMS-03, also known as Bahubali, the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from Indian soil. The satellite is primarily designed to strengthen the Indian Navy’s communication network.
Targeting the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), the satellite lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at around 5:26 p.m. The 4,410-kg CMS-03 was carried on India’s workhorse rocket LVM3-M5, popularly referred to as Bahubali. CMS-03, also called GSAT-7R, is the heaviest satellite carried by an Indian rocket to date.
What does CMS-03 mean for India’s space capability?
“India’s Bahubali scales the skies, with the successful launch of the LVM3-M5 Mission! Bahubali, as it is being popularly referred to, LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO continues to script one success after another,” said Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who oversees the Department of Space.
How will CMS-03 enhance the Indian Navy’s communication network?
Also Read
According to media reports, CMS-03 is intended to serve the Indian Navy’s communication network across the Indian Ocean. It is equipped with multi-band payloads — including C, extended C, and Ku bands — that enable secure, high-capacity voice, data, and video transmissions between warships, submarines, aircraft, and shore-based command centres.
“The successful launch of the CMS-03 satellite by the LVM3 rocket (Bahubali) is a monumental achievement for India, powerfully demonstrating our sovereign capability in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic applications,” said A K Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).
Why is this satellite significant for national security?
“This satellite will be a game-changer for our maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and mainland. The launch by ISRO not only strengthens our strategic autonomy but also signals a vibrant future for private industry participation in building and supporting our nation’s space assets, reinforcing our position as a formidable space power,” Bhatt added.
Prior to this, India used the Kourou launch base in French Guiana to send heavier satellites into orbit. The heaviest satellite launched so far was GSAT-11 in 2018, weighing 5,854 kg.
What are the capabilities and features of CMS-03?
CMS-03 is India’s most advanced communication satellite for the Navy so far. It will strengthen the Navy’s space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities.
The indigenously designed and developed satellite includes several state-of-the-art components specifically created to meet the Navy’s operational needs. It will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region.
“Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands. This satellite will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy,” said a government statement.
“In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents the Indian Navy’s determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests, leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta,” it added.