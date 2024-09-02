Business Standard
Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI investigates crime spot at RG Kar hospital

Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI investigates crime spot at RG Kar hospital

The CBI also inspected the hospital's emergency building, boys hostel, and the principal's office

CBI

CBI investigates the crime spot of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has investigated the crime spot of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place on August 9.
The CBI also inspected the hospital's emergency building, boys hostel, and the principal's office on Sunday, an official said.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation build a strong case in the RG Kar rape and murder case to ensure "the rapist is hanged."
Earlier, on August 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived at the police morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the doctor.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.
The test was conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). CBI officials had also conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.
 

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had suspended the membership of Kolkata's former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.
In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.
The sexual assault of the trainee doctor has sparked massive outrage and shaken the conscience of the country.
The case was transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

