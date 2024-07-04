Rohit Sharma, T20 team to hold victory parade in Mumbai: Traffic updates

Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo: PTI)

Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup -winning Indian cricket team returned home to a rousing welcome on Thursday as fans and supporters braved rain to witness a glimpse of the team at the Delhi airport.





Hundreds of supporters were seen queuing outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital as they waited to congratulate the team for their historic victory, which marked India's first ICC trophy win in 13 years.

The Sharma-led team, which clinched a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, was forced to delay their return home due to Hurricane Beryl, which has disrupted the normal life in the Caribbean island.

T20 world champions meet PM Modi in Delhi

Upon their return today, the team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Modi had earlier spoken with the team on a phone call and congratulated them for their success.

Later today, captain Rohit Sharma has invited the cricket fans to join the team in a special celebration, marked by a victory parade in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma invites fans for victory parade in Mumbai

A day before, Sharma extended the invitation to cricket enthusiasts on the social media platform ‘X’. “We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you,” he said, noting that the parade will be held between Marine Drive and Wankhede from 5.00 pm onwards today.

Notably, India won its last ICC trophy during the 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup in a match against Sri Lanka held at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

In view of the celebration today, the Mumbai traffic police has issued an elaborate notification on the traffic regulations imposed on the parade route between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Check all Mumbai traffic updates for July 4

1) North bound NS road will remain closed for all types of vehicular traffic except the emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds from NCPA to Meghdoot bridge, the police said.

The commuters are advised to use the alternative route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)-Right turn by Maharshi Karve-Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction)-Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) -will proceed to the desired destination.

Additionally, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil-CTO Junction can also be used to reach the desired destination.





To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm today.

2) South-bound NS Road will also remain closed for all types of vehicles. As an alternative, the commuters have been asked to use Kemps Corner Bridge take a Left Turn and proceed to the desired destination at Nana Chowk

Or, from RTI Junction take a left turn to N S Patkar Marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk-(Opera House) left turn -SV Road also take a right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk-(Opera House) and proceed to the desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road

Or, from Vinoly Chowpatty Junction take a left turn and proceed to the desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road

Or, from Princess Street Bridge take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Magr-Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to the desired destination.

3) Additionally, Veer Nariman road (north bound), Dinshaw Vacha road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg are the other routes which have been regulated by the Mumbai traffic police.

4) Madam Kama Road and Vinay K Shah Marg will also remain closed and alternative routes have been announced by the officials.

5) Furthermore, commuters are advised to prefer public transport over private vehicles today as parking is prohibited on: NS Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, Free Press Marg, Dinshaw Vacha Road, Maharshi Karve Road.