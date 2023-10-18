close
AAP's Raghav Chadha thanks Delhi HC after it sets aside order on bungalow

After the breather, Chadha said he wished to thank the high court from the "bottom of his heart" for helping him in the fight to save the Constitution

Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha thanked the Delhi High Court after it set aside an order by the Patiala House court, making it incumbent on the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to ask him to vacate his official bungalow in the national capital.
After the breather, Chadha said he wished to thank the high court from the "bottom of his heart" for helping him in the fight to save the Constitution.
The respite came a week after the suspended AAP MP moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's decision to vacate an interim order, paving the way for the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to issue an order asking him to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him.
Expressing his gratitude for the Delhi HC after it set aside the Patiala House Court order, Chadha said, "I want to thank the Delhi High Court from the bottom of my heart for setting aside a lower court order in a matter related to the government bungalow allotted to me and pronouncing a verdict in my favour. This isn't a fight for a house or a shop, this is a fight to save the Constitution. In the end, truth and justice have prevailed. I welcome the decision of the Delhi High Court to stay the trial court ruling."
A single bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, earlier, reserved the trial court order in the matter after hearing the arguments from both sides.
The trial court passed an order, vacating an interim stay order that said the Rajya Sabha MP would not be dispossessed from the current accommodation without due process of law.
The trial court judge, Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik, in an order on October 5, stated that on April 14 an interim relief was granted to the plaintiff (Raghav Chadha) that he would not be dispossessed from the accommodation without the due process of law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raghav Chadha AAP Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

