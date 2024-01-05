Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AAP welcomes CBI probe into supply of inferior drugs in govt hospitals

The inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was ordered by the Union home ministry following a recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in this regard

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday welcomed the CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of substandard medicines to Delhi government-run hospitals and demanded the immediate suspension of the health department's secretary.
The inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was ordered by the Union home ministry following a recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in this regard.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I had given directions for carrying out an audit of medicines immediately after assuming office in March last year but the (Delhi government) health secretary did not follow the directions. I welcome the CBI inquiry into the matter, but why is the Centre shielding the official. He should be immediately suspended," Bharadwaj said.
Saxena had in December recommended the CBI probe into the supply of drugs that had allegedly "failed quality standard tests" and had the "potential of endangering lives".
Later, the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance had wrote to the home ministry, requesting it for the probe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi LG should apologise for installing shivlings as fountains: Bharadwaj

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

ITO, Rajghat floods; Delhi govt, LG Saxena butt heads over broken regulator

Officials conspired to stop AAP's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: Bharadwaj

Trying to divert attention from China: Saurabh on VK Singh's remarks on PoK

LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Cabinet clears proposal to name Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki

SC seeks UP govt's reply on plea against ban on halal-certified food items

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

SC extends stay imposed by Bombay HC on order granting bail to Navlakha

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government AAP Aam Aadmi Party Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Delhi government Mohalla clinics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon