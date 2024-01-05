AAP welcomes CBI probe into supply of inferior drugs in govt hospitals

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday welcomed the CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of substandard medicines to Delhi government-run hospitals and demanded the immediate suspension of the health department's secretary.

The inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was ordered by the Union home ministry following a recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in this regard.

"I had given directions for carrying out an audit of medicines immediately after assuming office in March last year but the (Delhi government) health secretary did not follow the directions. I welcome the CBI inquiry into the matter, but why is the Centre shielding the official. He should be immediately suspended," Bharadwaj said.

Saxena had in December recommended the CBI probe into the supply of drugs that had allegedly "failed quality standard tests" and had the "potential of endangering lives".

Later, the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance had wrote to the home ministry, requesting it for the probe.