Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Nepal on two-day visit; to meet top leadership

Jaishankar will co-chair a meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission along with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to co-chair with his Nepalese counterpart the seventh Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting here on Thursday and Friday during which they will review the overall state of bilateral ties.
It is Jaishankar's first foreign trip in 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jaishankar will co-chair a meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission along with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud.
The India-Nepal Joint Commission was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.
"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.
During the Joint Commission meeting, the entire gamut of Nepal-India relations will be reviewed, according to Nepal's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Amrit Bahadur Rai.
"The bilateral meeting will mainly focus on ways to strengthen Nepal-India relations in the days ahead and on maximising benefits for both the countries through enhanced partnership between them, Rai told PTI ahead of the visit.
During his visit, Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda", the Foreign Ministry said. He is also scheduled to meet senior political leaders of Nepal, Foreign Ministry sources said.
Saud will also host a dinner in honour of Jaishankar and members of his delegation.
This will be Jaishankar's first official visit to Nepal after Prachanda assumed the post of Prime Minister for the third time in December 2022.
It is expected that both sides will sign an agreement on the modalities that would facilitate Nepal exporting 10,000 megawatts of power to India in the next 10 years in line with a decision taken by the leadership of the two countries in June last year.
In June 2023, 'Prachanda' visited New Delhi during which both sides signed several major pacts including one on increasing New Delhi's import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years from the current 450 megawatts.

Also Read

CWG 2026: Ahmedabad likely to bid for Commonwealth Games - Report

Nepal, India to finalise detailed project report of Pancheshwar power plant

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Kejriwal live updates: Delhi CM to leave for 3-day tour of Gujarat on Jan 6

ED may issue fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

ED raids Haryana Cong MLA, ex-INLD legislator in illegal mining case probe

Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into PSC-2021 irregularities scam

Congress focuses on caste census, recognition to Sarnaism in Jharkhand

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.
Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar India Nepal ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ED Raid LiveIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon