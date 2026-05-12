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Home / India News / Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad flight grounded after 'fire' breaks out on wing

Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad flight grounded after 'fire' breaks out on wing

The Etihad flight was preparing for take-off when the pilots noticed the fire

Etihad Airways

The fire was immediately put out by Fire Service personnel and the flight was cancelled | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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A flight bound for Abu Dhabi with about 280 passengers aborted its journey on Monday following a "fire" on its left wing, airport officials here said.

The Etihad flight was preparing for take-off when the pilots noticed the fire. Subsequently, all the passengers were safely disembarked and there were no injuries to anyone, officials added.

The fire was immediately put out by Fire Service personnel and the flight was cancelled.

Etihad Airways could not be reached immediately for a comment.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Etihad Airways Etihad Abu Dhabi Chennai

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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