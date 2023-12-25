Sensex (    %)
                        
Accelerated development in Assam due to govt initiatives: CM Himanta

He expressed confidence that Assam will be among the top states in the country within a few years if this pace of development is maintained

Press Trust of India Morigaon (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that the state is witnessing accelerated development, with government initiatives fueling the growth.
He expressed confidence that Assam will be among the top states in the country within a few years if this pace of development is maintained.
Sarma was speaking after inaugurating projects worth Rs 114.17 crore in Jagiroad in Morigaon district on Sunday.
Addressing a public gathering, he said the government was on track to fulfilling its promises, including providing jobs to one lakh youths.
Among other measures are providing loan without mortgages to youths under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.
With the aim of ushering in a movement of inclusive financial empowerment, an amount of Rs 10,000 each shall be credited to the accounts of the four million members of self-help groups, the CM added.
He said the accelerated development is also owing to an environment that keeps strifes and strikes at bay.
"Another 10 years without strikes and 'andolans' would lead to Assam becoming one of the top five states on all fronts," Sarma said.
Sarma also said his government took a "bold decision" to allocate a sum of Rs 810 crore to resolve the vexed issues related to the paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd in Jagiroad and Cachar.
The amount was utilised to mitigate various issues, including compensation to affected workers of the mills, which were shut down due to various factors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Development

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

