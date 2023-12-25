Latest LIVE: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav to expand state cabinet today
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh announced on Sunday that the state's cabinet is poised for expansion on Monday. The current cabinet comprises Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and two deputy Chief Ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Chief Minister Yadav expressed his anticipation for the upcoming changes, stating, "Tomorrow at 3:30 pm, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion will take place.". This expansion is expected to bring new faces and perspectives into the cabinet, reflecting the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen its administrative machinery. The move is seen as a strategic measure to enhance governance and address the diverse challenges faced by the state.
In a festive surge, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a substantial influx of tourists during the Christmas Eve celebration and the upcoming new year. Tourist hotspots across the state, notably the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, the world's longest tunnel situated at an elevation of 10,000 feet, experienced a remarkable increase in footfall. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended a warm welcome to the multitude of tourists, acknowledging their significant presence. On December 24, a staggering 65,000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, and were transported by more than 12,000 vehicles.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has affirmed a rapid pace of development in the state, attributing it to government initiatives. Sarma expressed optimism that if the current development momentum is sustained, Assam will emerge as one of the leading states in the country within a short span. The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating projects totaling Rs 114.17 crore in Jagiroad, Morigaon district on Sunday, underscoring the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure and overall progress in the region.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the enduring legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing the benefits of stable governance. Speaking at the 'Atal Geet Ganga Programme' on the eve of Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Adityanath commended Vajpayee's contributions in initiating schemes for the welfare of the underprivileged and spearheading significant infrastructure projects during his prime ministership. Adityanath underscored the continued relevance of Vajpayee's leadership principles in contemporary times.
