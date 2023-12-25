Latest LIVE: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav to expand state cabinet today

In a festive surge, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a substantial influx of tourists during the Christmas Eve celebration and the upcoming new year. Tourist hotspots across the state, notably the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, the world's longest tunnel situated at an elevation of 10,000 feet, experienced a remarkable increase in footfall. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended a warm welcome to the multitude of tourists, acknowledging their significant presence. On December 24, a staggering 65,000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, and were transported by more than 12,000 vehicles.

Amidst the escalating debate over the hijab issue, Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that the government will make a decision after a thorough examination of the matter. On Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government, asserting that the Siddaramaiah administration has yet to lift the ban on hijab in the state, and they are still deliberating on the matter.