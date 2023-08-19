Confirmation

Actor Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya on August 20, meet UP CM Adityanath

On Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted the screening of his latest release 'Jailer' in Lucknow. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the screening

Rajinikanth reached Lucknow for the screening on Friday night (File)

ANI Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of 'Jailer' in Lucknow, will visit Ayodhya on Sunday.
"Jee kal program hai. (Yes the programme is tomorrow)," he told ANI on Saturday after being asked about his special plans to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted the screening of his latest release 'Jailer' in Lucknow. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the screening.
'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth reached Lucknow for the screening on Friday night.
The actor expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success. "... It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit," he told ANI.
Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.
'Jailer,' which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm. In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Rajnikanth Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

