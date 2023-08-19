Actor Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya on August 20, meet UP CM Adityanath

Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of 'Jailer' in Lucknow, will visit Ayodhya on Sunday.

"Jee kal program hai. (Yes the programme is tomorrow)," he told ANI on Saturday after being asked about his special plans to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted the screening of his latest release 'Jailer' in Lucknow. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the screening.

'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth reached Lucknow for the screening on Friday night.

The actor expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success. "... It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit," he told ANI.

Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Also Read Jailer movie: Public reaction, twitter review, social media response Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' released today, South India declares holiday Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's movie to cross 300 crore Mohanlal makes a grand appearance at Wimbledon 2023, details inside New National Cooperative Policy almost ready: Chairman Suresh Prabhu Over Rs 11 cr given to flood-hit people in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar' LoP claims reshuffle in Maharashtra govt, main seat will change; BJP denies Rajasthan CM sanctions Rs 62.28 crore for water supply projects Maharashtra: Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna' award

He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

'Jailer,' which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm. In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.