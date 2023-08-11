Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated movie shattered many records as it hit theatres on Thursday. Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' received a massive opening on Day 1, August 10. According to the trade portal Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 44.50 crore net in India in all languages and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the gross collection.

This movie is the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and the director Nelson Dilipkumar. Along with Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Jailer broke several records

The Jailer movie marks the return of Rajinikanth after two years, and people went crazy to watch their favourite star on the big screen.

The movie broke several records on its opening day and recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

This is the first Tamil film that recorded such a massive opening in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But it didn't stop there, it went on to record the highest gross collection on Day 1 for a Tamil movie this year.

Jailer opening day collection

According to the Hindustan Times report, the movie earned a gross of Rs 52 crore on Thursday, which includes Rs 23 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 11 crore from Karnataka, Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 5 crore from Kerala and Rs 3 crore from other states.

Also Read Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' released today, South India declares holiday Rajinikanth's latest release: 'Jailer' fever grips theatres, companies Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani off to a solid start in its first weekend Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new 'Don' After Big B and SRK Rajinikanth's latest release: 'Jailer' fever grips theatres, companies Daniel Weber in 10 looks in his upcoming single, 'Stay with me' Made In Heaven Season 2 releases early on Amazon Prime, check details here Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' released today, South India declares holiday

Two lakh tickets booked

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Limited, told PTI that the movie has received an unprecedented response on the opening day with over 2 lakh tickets booked in more than 2,000 shows running in over 550 screens in PVR INOX theatres for this multi-starrer movie Jailer.

More about Jailer

Jailer movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and this is his first project with superstar Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth, as jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, takes it upon himself to stop a gang of goons who are planning to free their jailed leader.

The movie also gave two chartbuster songs, Kaavaalaa and Hukum.