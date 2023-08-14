Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's movie to cross 300 crore

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie Jailer is expected to cross Rs. 150 crore nett in India. According to the Sacnilk portal, the Jailer Box Office Collection on Day 4 was Rs 38 crore nett in all different languages across the country.

The report has suggested that Jailer has collected around Rs 222.1 crore nett across the world so far, and the movie is set to earn Rs 300 crore nett globally by day 5.

Jailer movie has done exceedingly well across the world and grossed around $16 million in foreign markets. Rajinikanth-starrer even surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in the day-by-day collection and is only behind RRR in the collection of Indian films post-pandemic.

According to DNA media, the movie earned Rs 308 crore gross after just four days and became the second-highest Tamil movie of the year. The movie will soon cross Ponniyin Selvan 2, which crosses Rs 350 crore in the next few days.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day: Expected

According to Saclink, the Jailer movie is expected to earn Rs 25 crore on day 5 which will take the total nett collection in India to around Rs 175 crore.

Jailer massive box office collection on Day 1

Jailer movie collected Rs 48.35 crore nett in all different languages on its day 1. The movie received the biggest opening in Tamil Nadu and Kerala this year. The movie is the highest opening of Tamil films in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Also Read Jailer movie: Public reaction, twitter review, social media response Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' released today, South India declares holiday Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records Rajini fever, Gadar-2 magic lead to record weekend box-office collections OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3 OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3 Rajini fever, Gadar-2 magic lead to record weekend box-office collections Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

The movie also marked the highest opening day collection for a Tamil film in India this year.

Jailer Movie: About

The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and Jailer is his first collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth who returns to the big screen after 2 years.

Along with Rajinikath who were playing the titular role, the movie also stars Inayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu.

Along with these big names, the cameos of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Kishore and Naga Babu also give life to the movie.