Rajasthan CM sanctions Rs 62.28 crore for water supply projects

The old pipeline, laid here in 1996-97, will be replaced and the network will also be expanded, which will cost Rs 38.93 crore, the statement said

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 62.28 crore for works related to drinking water supply in Jodhpur city, according to an official statement.
It said the state government is carrying out several projects with the commitment to ensure a smooth supply of drinking water.
The chief minister has sanctioned Rs 62.28 crore for various works related to drinking water. Among other things, the fund will be used for the replacement of the main pipeline from Takhat Sagar to Kudi that will facilitate water supply in the Luni area of Jodhpur.
The old pipeline, laid here in 1996-97, will be replaced and the network will also be expanded, which will cost Rs 38.93 crore, the statement said.
Under the Dantiwada project in Jodhpur, drinking water will be made available by connecting a long pipeline from Devaliya village to Jaleli Faujdara.
Gehlot also approved a Rs 33.95-crore proposal for a small irrigation lift project for providing water to Mohammadpur, Kaithudi and other villages of Baran district.

Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Congress BJP

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

