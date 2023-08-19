Confirmation

LoP claims reshuffle in Maharashtra govt, main seat will change; BJP denies

The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government

Eknath Shinde with 12 Shiv Sena MLAs

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday claimed there will be major changes in the state government, including the main seat, in the coming weeks.
BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, differed. He asserted Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister till the assembly elections in Maharashtra next year.
The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and joined the government last month.
Speaking to reporters here, Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the state government in a few weeks.
There will be a change in the main seat. I'm not saying that there will be a change of government, but the main seat will change in September, said the senior Congress leader.
After joining hands with the ruling dispensation last month, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM, while 8 of his party colleagues were sworn in as ministers. Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis is the other deputy CM.

In June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after Shinde mounted a revolt and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to occupy the top post.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP leader Bawankule said there will be no change in the top post. Shinde will be chief minister of Maharashtra till the next assembly elections. Our top leaders have already cleared that Shinde will remain the chief minister, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra ajit pawar BJP NCP

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

