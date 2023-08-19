Confirmation

Over Rs 11 cr given to flood-hit people in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar'

Roads and bridges in the state have also suffered huge damages due to heavy rainfall, Satpal Maharaj, who is in charge of culture, tourism and PWD departments, he said at a press conference here

Uttarakhand rains: Death toll rises to 16; Nainital cut off from state

seven districts in Uttarkhand were hit by the monsoon floods and landslides (File)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj Saturday said the state government has provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.
He added that the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains are being assessed.
Roads and bridges in the state have also suffered huge damages due to heavy rainfall, Maharaj, who is in charge of culture, tourism and PWD departments,  said at a press conference here.
"The extent of damage to roads and bridges across the state is being assessed and the process of rebuilding them would start after the monsoon," he added.
"In Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, which I toured recently, rainwater has inundated houses, shops and agricultural fields, destroying crops spread over hundreds of hectares," he told reporters here.
More than Rs 11 crore has already been spent on providing immediate assistance to the flood-hit farmers and people in the two districts, the minister added.

Maharaj said 406 roads in Uttarakhand are blocked due to landslides, 100 have been reopened while most of the national highways are open.
According to the data prepared by the Union Home Ministry, seven districts in Uttarkhand were hit by the monsoon floods and landslides.
During the press meet, Maharaj also highlighted the steps taken by the state government to boost religious and adventure tourism in the state.
The creation of better facilities for devotees has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of pilgrims taking the Chardham Yatra, he said, adding that over 22 crore people have registered for the yatra through the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam.
The minister said the new religious tourism circuits consisting of 12 temples each from Garhwal and Kumaon regions such as Vaishnav, Vivekananda, Navgrah, Nagaraja and Mahasu Devta circuits are being created so that pilgrims visit both regions of the state and ample employment opportunities are generated for locals.
The state is also promoting the Timmersain Mahadev in Chamoli district, where three ice Shiv lingas form during March, on the lines of the Amarnath Yatra, he said.
A master plan has been prepared to redevelop the popular skiing destination Auli at par with international standards, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand flood Floods roads Bridges

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

