Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.

Raj and Deverakonda earlier appeared. The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED recovered ₹23K cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to SC

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids in Lucknow in money laundering case against ex-UP Invest CEO

Anil Ambani

ED summons Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani in bank loan fraud case

Anil Ambani

ED summons Anil Ambani in ₹10,000 crore loan diversion probe after raids

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED's first-ever raids in Andaman & Nicobar linked to cooperative bank fraud

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Deverakonda, had recently said that he did an endorsement for a gaming app, adding that gaming apps are completely legal and recognised by the government, licensed as a business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DMRC security checks on 79th Independence Day 2025

Delhi govt to intensify security ahead of Independence Day, details here

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Latest LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for MPs

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Accident, road accident

2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Parliament

Committee reports, legislative business to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Topics : Money laundering money laundering case Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon