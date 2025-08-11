Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three sub-inspectors travelling from Srinagar to Jammu after performing Amarnath Yatra duty met with an accident at Tengan in Lasjan area of the city, an official said

The injured police officers were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two police officers died in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, an official said on Monday.

Three sub-inspectors travelling from Srinagar to Jammu after performing Amarnath Yatra duty met with an accident at Tengan in Lasjan area of the city, the official said. 

The injured police officers were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Verma and Shubham, while the injured officer has been identified as Mastan Singh, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir road accident victims road accident

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

