Home / India News / Sunil Thapa, actor known for 'Mary Kom' and 'The Family Man', dies at 68

Sunil Thapa, actor known for 'Mary Kom' and 'The Family Man', dies at 68

Thapa was also seen in the third instalment of 'The Family Man' where he played the role of David Khuzou in the series

Sunil Thapa

Sunil Thapa (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

ANI Bollywood
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

Actor Sunil Thapa, who is known for his role in the film 'Mary Kom' and series 'Family Man' has passed away at the age of 68 years in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The actor passed away while undergoing treatment at the Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. As per the hospital, the patient was brought for medical attention in an unconscious state. Following an ECG, the doctors confirmed Thapa's death, suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause.

The Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor's family and friends. He also recalled the actor's contributions to Nepali cinema, saying that Thapa's "legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists."

 

Taking to his Facebook handle, the CM wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances, especially as Rate Kail,a left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."

A prominent figure in Nepali cinema, Thapa has worked extensively in Nepali, Bollywood and Bhojpuri films over several decades. The actor was widely known for his iconic role as Rate Kaila' in the Nepali action-drama film 'Chino'.

In the Indian cinema, Thapa earned wider recognition for his supporting role in the biopic film 'Mary Kom', which also starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

He had earlier debuted in Bollywood with 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' and went on to work in several Hindi, Tamil and Bhojpuri productions.

Thapa was also seen in the third instalment of 'The Family Man' where he played the role of David Khuzou in the series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

