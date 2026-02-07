Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IAF begins Kargil courier services, 82 passengers airlifted in first phase

IAF begins Kargil courier services, 82 passengers airlifted in first phase

IAF begins winter air courier operations to maintain connectivity after road closures; 82 passengers ferried between Kargil and Srinagar on day one

IAF to hold outreach programme for youths on Jan 24 in Gorakhpur

Press Trust of India Kargil/Jammu
Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force on Saturday commenced air courier service for the winter season, ensuring air connectivity for the people of Kargil during the harsh cold months.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh face challenges in the winter due to the closure of roads after snowfall.

On the first day of operations, 29 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and 53 passengers from Srinagar to Kargil, including children, infants and patients, officials said.

The IAF crew was welcomed at Kargil Airport by Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Kacho Mohd Feroz, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Rakesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imteeaz Kacho and other senior officers.

 

At Srinagar Airport, the aircraft crew was received by the Chief Coordinator, Kargil Courier, Aamir Ali.

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

