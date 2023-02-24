JUST IN
Supreme Court rejects plea to stop media from reporting on Adani-Hindenburg
Last week, SC had reserved orders on constituting an expert committee to review the regulatory mechanism in India to protect the investors

Topics
Supreme Court | CJI | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea made by advocate M L Sharma to stop the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court announces its order, according to LiveLaw.

"We are not going to issue any injunction ever against the media", the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud told Sharma. Earlier, Sharma filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation against Hindenburg Research.

He told the court that the media was creating a "sensation". CJI Chandrachud replied, "make a reasonable argument, not for an injunction to the media".

Last week, SC had reserved orders on constituting an expert committee to review the regulatory mechanism in India to protect the investors. Chandrachud also said that the court would pass the orders shortly.

The bench headed by CJI also rejected the Centre's offer to provide the names in a sealed cover.

"We will select the experts and maintain full transparency. If we take names from the government, it would amount to a government-constituted committee. There has to be full (public) confidence in the committee," the CJI said.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:33 IST

