Supreme Court rejects plea to stop media from reporting on Adani-Hindenburg

The on Friday rejected the plea made by advocate M L Sharma to stop the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court announces its order, according to LiveLaw.

"We are not going to issue any injunction ever against the media", the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud told Sharma. Earlier, Sharma filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation against Hindenburg Research.

He told the court that the media was creating a "sensation". Chandrachud replied, "make a reasonable argument, not for an injunction to the media".

Last week, SC had reserved orders on constituting an expert committee to review the regulatory mechanism in India to protect the investors. Chandrachud also said that the court would pass the orders shortly.

The bench headed by also rejected the Centre's offer to provide the names in a sealed cover.

"We will select the experts and maintain full transparency. If we take names from the government, it would amount to a government-constituted committee. There has to be full (public) confidence in the committee," the said.