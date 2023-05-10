close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Report, block calls from international numbers to stay safe: Home Ministry

The alert is being circulated by Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) so that innocent people do not become victims of cybercrime

ANI General News
Mobile, smartphones, internet, gaming, tech

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

 

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Are you getting missed calls, messages or calls on WhatsApp from numbers starting with +254, +84, +63 or other international numbers? "Report and block", say experts.

The alert is being circulated by Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) so that innocent people do not become victims of cybercrime.

Experts in data analysis and forensics, who are working relentlessly for the government to curb the menace, told ANI that such international numbers have "Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia" origin and unscrupulous elements could steal financial data.

"This is a new cybercrime trend. People across India irrespective of their profession have been receiving calls and missed calls on WhatsApp from +254, +84, +63, +1(218) or other international numbers, and some of them have become victims of cybercrime. It has become more frequent," an expert in cyber intelligence and digital forensics told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Another expert in cyber intelligence and digital forensics, who works with the government, suggested that people should "report and block numbers like +254, +84, +63 or other international numbers if there is missed call alert or calls on WhatsApp."

Also Read

HP governor stresses on need for national lab for cybercrime investigation

1.6 mn cybercrime incidents reported since 2020; over 32,000 FIRs: Govt

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

MHA approves regularisation of NDMC's 4,500 regular muster roll employees

Mumbai logs 3,668 cybercrime cases till Sep; nearly 1,000 financial frauds

553 evacuated from Manipur under second phase of Operation Kohima Calling

In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI from petitions on same-sex marriage

Enhanced competitiveness of economy will attract more investments: PHDCCI

Laws permit individual to adopt child: Supreme Court on same-sex marriage

"Cyber awareness and hygiene are one of the important aspects in policing and it is a much-appreciated initiative," the official added.

As per experts, these calls and alerts are made or sent by unscrupulous elements at any time.

"From early morning between 6 am to 7 am or late in the night, such calls are being received by people from all groups whether he or she is a private employee, businessman, retired government officer or even school and college boy or girl. We need to be just aware of such calls."

A message received from number starting with +243 said: "Hello, my name is Allena, may I take a few minutes of your time?"

"Now that the 5G era of the Internet has arrived, there are already many people who make money through the Internet. I believe you know it too. I must be added to make money. If you don't speak, you may miss an opportunity at a turning point in your life. There are not many opportunities. I hope you see and then respond to my message," the message said.

If a person or organisation faces cyber-attack, the matter can be reported on the cybercrime.gov.in website, the experts said, adding "a focussed work is being done with the help of I4C to curb cyber menace by the central agencies".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre(I4C) in March and said that the wing is working for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a cyber-success society.

He further said that the I4C is enabling effective and seamless coordination among all agencies and states in the battle against cybercrimes.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, a "special purpose unit" of the Centre, has saved over Rs 12 crore of cybercrime victims over the years since its inception in 2018.

I4C has a dedicated 'Cyber Citizen, Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Home Ministry Cybercrime

First Published: May 10 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JSW Infra files for $342 mn IPO to cut debt, fund capital expenditure

jsw
2 min read

In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

gadkari
2 min read

Odisha election: 55.20% voting till 3 pm in Jharsuguda assembly bypoll

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Villagers in Vijayapura, K'taka, damaged ballots, EVM; 23 arrested

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan presented at Islamabad Police Lines for hearing

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon