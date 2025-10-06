Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / South Asia's biggest poultry expo to be held in Hyderabad from Nov 25

South Asia's biggest poultry expo to be held in Hyderabad from Nov 25

The 17th edition of 'Poultry India Expo' will be held from November 25-28 in Hyderabad, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA) announced on Monday.

Poultry India Expo

Photo: Poultry India Expo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 17th edition of 'Poultry India Expo' will be held from November 25-28 in Hyderabad, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA) announced on Monday.

Considered South Asia's biggest event in the sector, the four-day expo is expecting participation from more than 500 exhibitors from around 50 countries at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The expo will showcase breakthroughs in breeding, hatchery automation, feed milling, housing, veterinary products and egg-farming solutions. It will also highlight solutions for challenges such as raw material volatility, sustainability and disease management, with participation from global brands, innovators and startups.

A technical seminar during the event will focus on emerging diseases, sustainable feed, manure management, automation and poultry career development.

 

"India's poultry industry is on a remarkable growth trajectory. Building on the overwhelming success of the 16th edition, we are setting even higher benchmarks this year," IPEMA president Uday Singh Bayas told reporters.

Also Read

Gyanesh Kumar

LIVE news updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to announce Bihar Assembly election dates

RPS

Five Years, Four Cities, Infinite Impact: The Story of Rock Paper Scissors Studio

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels signs agreement with KIHPL to manage luxury hotel in Patna

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee closes near record lows amid higher dollar; ends flat at 88.79/$

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CMBhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourismpremium

India is the world's second-largest egg producer with 142.77 billion eggs produced in 2023-24 and ranks among the top four producers of broiler meat globally. The country is annually growing by 8-10 per cent in chicken meat and 6-8 per cent in eggs.

With increasing purchasing power, urbanisation and strong private and government support, the industry continues to be a cornerstone of India's economic and social development, Bayas said.

The expo provides a platform for farmers, breeders, feed manufacturers, integrators, veterinarians, entrepreneurs, students and policymakers to network and learn. International delegates will be provided with a visa and travel assistance for seamless participation, the industry body said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nayab Saini

Haryana CM Saini in Japan to attract investments, deepen ties in tech, mfg

George W Bush, manmohan Singh

George Bush to Manmohan Singh: When shoes were hurled at prominent figures

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, winds

Infrastructure, project financing

Several states likely to tap infra trusts to replicate Delhi's success

Patna Metro

Nitish Kumar inaugurates first phase of Patna Metro: Check route, fare

Topics : poultry poultry farms Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon