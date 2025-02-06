Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Police conduct identification parade for accused in Saif stabbing case

Police conduct identification parade for accused in Saif stabbing case

The police said they have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test

Saif Ali Khan attacker

Mumbai Police conducted identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. (Photo: ANI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police conducted identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, Shehzad, who allegedly entered Saif's residence with the intent to commit theft, was identified by witnesses present during the incident.

The police said they have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test.

Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment.

 

The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar, following court approval. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aaya Junu, who were present inside Saif's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan attacker

Saif stabbing case: Accused Bangladeshi national sent to judicial custody

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police questions woman in West Bengal

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Mumbai police suspects more than one person in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Mumbai Police collects Saif's blood sample, clothes for investigation

Saif Ali Khan attacker

Father of accused alleges son being framed in Saif stabbing case

On January 31, Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test of the accused.

"Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," said Mumbai Police.

As the investigation continues, Mumbai Police claimed they have ample evidence against the arrested accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

Last month, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya refuted rumours that the accused's fingerprints did not match. "Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person," he said.

According to police, the accused entered the actor's residence with intent to commit theft.

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police said that the accused was planning to flee to his native village in Bangladesh but was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

However, his advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police's claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" had been conducted.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he briefly greeted the media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Summit: CM Mamata unveils investment proposals of over Rs 90.51 trn

Migrants,Death

Mysterious deaths in J-K: Authorities seal insecticide, pesticide shops

Mount Everest

News updates: Nepal ends solo expeditions on Mt Everest, other 8000-metre peaks

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh looks to become drone manufacturing hub with new policy

Indian Railway

Deadline to install 'Kavach' on Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata route extended to Dec

Topics : Saif Ali Khan Bollywood Mumbai police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon