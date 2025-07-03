Luma Fertility raises $4 mn in seed funding led by Peak XV's Surge

Mumbai-based fertility health-tech startup Luma Fertility has raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Ameera Shah (Metropolis Healthcare) and Vijay Taparia (B2V Ventures).
The funding will help Luma expand its footprint in Mumbai and later scale into subsequent cities over the next two years.
Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said, “Fertility care in India is at an inflection point. Demand is growing rapidly, but the system is deeply fragmented and outdated. Patients are forced to navigate a maze of clinics, labs, and specialists with little coordination or support.”
Founded by Neha K. Motwani, Luma Fertility’s 6,000-square-foot facility houses a lab and offers comprehensive in-house fertility procedures.
Its services include IVF, egg and embryo freezing, fertility assessments, and pre-conception consultations. Luma also offers at-home semen analysis, personalised reports, and a range of holistic services—such as nutrition guidance, acupuncture, IV drips, and one-on-one sessions—to support both physical and emotional well-being and improve overall outcomes.
Also Read
Luma is the first IVF clinic to launch an integrated app, allowing patients to track their treatment, access reports, and stay informed. Its AI-enabled tool, LumaAI, offers 24/7, jargon-free support on everything from cycle timelines to medication guidance.
The global fertility services market is projected to reach $53 billion by 2030, driven by factors such as delayed parenthood, increasing age-related infertility, and declining global fertility rates. In India, the total fertility rate is at a historic low, declining from 2.1 to 1.9 births per woman.
Over 33 million couples in the country face fertility challenges, with IVF cycles expected to grow from 320,000 in 2024 to 550,000 by 2028. As India’s economy evolves and per capita income rises, there is significant latent demand for transparent, patient-centric, and tech-enabled fertility solutions, including egg and embryo freezing.