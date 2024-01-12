Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DGGI flagged 46% surge in evasion cases worth Rs 1.98 trillion in 2023

140 masterminds behind GST evasion cases and 116 behind ITC frauds were arrested in 2023

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

During the calendar year 2023, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) detected a 46 per cent rise in cases of duty evasion, amounting to 6,323 cases valued at Rs 1,98,324 crore with a voluntary payment of Rs 28,362 crore. 140 people involved in goods and services tax (GST) evasion cases were also arrested during the year, according to a release by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Significant GST evasion cases were observed across sectors, including online gaming, casinos, insurance sector, secondment (import of manpower services), and fake input tax credit (ITC), among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Compared to the preceding year, 2022, 4,273 cases of duty evasion were detected, involving Rs 90,499 crore, along with a voluntary payment of Rs 22,459 crore and 97 arrests. The year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase is an impressive 119 per cent in the amount of duty evasion identified by DGGI and a substantial 26 per cent increase in voluntary payments.

In the realm of fake ITC cases, DGGI initiated a special drive against ITC fraudsters to curb revenue leakage. This initiative resulted in the detection of 2,335 cases involving ITC fraud of Rs 21,078 crore, with a commendable voluntary payment of Rs 2,642 crore.

The Y-o-Y analysis reported a 65 per cent increase in voluntary payments made in fake invoicing cases, compared to 1,646 cases detected in 2022. ITC frauds in 2022 amounted to Rs 14,471 crore, with voluntary payment of Rs 1,604 crore, and a total of 82 masterminds arrested.

In 2023, 116 masterminds behind fake invoicing were arrested, demonstrating significant improvement in combating ITC fraud.

Also Read

Reliance General Insurance gets Rs 922 crore GST notices from DGGI

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

Zomato, Swiggy get notice for Rs 750 crore in unpaid taxes from DGGI

Calcutta HC quashes penalty order on e-way bill that expired in 9 hours

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

Ram Temple consecration: PM Modi begins religious exercise for 11 days

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today

Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 5.6 degrees, AQI 'very poor'

Bilkis Bano case eyewitness calls for stricter punishment for convicts

Civic jobs scam: ED conduct raids at residences of WB minister, TMC leaders

Topics : GST evasion tax evasion tax evaders Finance Ministry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon