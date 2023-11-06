close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi pushes for 'vocal for local', digital payments

"Let us together fulfil our dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said

PM Modi

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As India gears up to celebrate Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video promoting the use of local products and asserted that the "vocal for local" movement is gaining momentum across the country.
In the video shared on his X handle, the prime minister called on people to ensure that their priority during festivals is "vocal for local".
"Let us together fulfil our dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said.
He urged people to try to insist on using the UPI digital payment system to make payments.
He also asked them to share selfies with local products or artisans on his NaMo App through a made-in-India smartphone.
Modi said he will share some of these pictures on social media to inspire others to be vocal for local, he said.
"The vocal for local movement is getting great momentum across the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Zomato temporarily suspends rollout of UPI enrolment for new users

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Want to UPI now and pay later? Here's how to do UPI with less balance

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

Images show Indo-Gangetic Plains enveloped in smoky haze due to poor AQ

PM Modi discusses war in Gaza with Iranian President, emphasises on peace

Governors vs state governments: Supreme Court calls for introspection

Fiscal impact of free food grain extension unlikely for next 2 years

2 polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Topics : Narendra Modi Diwali Digital Payments smartphone

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon