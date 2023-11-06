PM Modi discusses war in Gaza with Iranian President, emphasises on peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, sharing concerns about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the loss of civilian lives.

During the conversation, PM Modi stressed the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring the continued provision of humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders also welcomed the progress in India and Iran's progress in bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port.

"Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns. Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important. Welcomed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Since Israel declared a war on Hamas after the terror group unleashed mayhem in souther Israel on October 7, PM Modi has had regular telephone conversations with world leaders.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi spoke with the UAE President, Mohammaed Bin Zayed, sharing his concerns over the escalating situation and loss of civilian lives amid the Israel-Hamas war. Both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

PM Modi shared details of his conversation with the UAE President on X, posting, "Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest."

PM Modi also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the counter-offensive post the terror attacks on October 7 and the continuing global efforts to rush humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gazans. Sharing details of his conversations with the Egyptian President on his social media handle, PM Modi said both leaders shared concerns over the scourge of terrorism and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," PM Modi posted on X.

A day ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Amirabdollahian to discuss the raging Israel-Hamas war. The two leaders underscored the importance of preventing further escalation in the region and providing crucial humanitarian support.

They also agreed to maintain communication to address the evolving situation in West Asia.