Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / How AI is transforming operations from startups to corporations

How AI is transforming operations from startups to corporations

According to a 2025 report by McKinsey, 79 per cent of global executives say they have adopted AI in at least one business unit

artificial intelligence, Customer Service, Chatbots in customer service, Chatbot help, Technology

For smaller businesses, AI’s biggest value lies in automation and customer engagement.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a business imperative. From streamlining everyday tasks in local startups to revolutionising global supply chains in multinational corporations, AI is rapidly reshaping the dynamics of business operations across every scale.
 
According to a 2025 report by McKinsey, 79 per cent of global executives say they have adopted AI in at least one business unit. The shift is so significant that productivity gains attributed to AI integration are projected to add $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030.
 
“From what I’ve seen across fast-paced, data-heavy orgs, AI agents are already taking over the grunt work: automated QA, anomaly detection, summarising dashboards using MCP, even writing first drafts of SQL queries,” said Sumit Gupta, AI and Data Science Leader at Notion. “What used to take hours now happens in seconds—and that’s not a tagline, that’s my day-to-day. Microsoft’s CEO recently said 30 per cent of their code is now written by AI. Amazon cut supply chain forecasting errors by 15 per cent. This isn't future talk—it’s happening now.”
 
 
For smaller businesses, AI’s biggest value lies in automation and customer engagement. Platforms powered by machine learning can now handle social media responses, schedule meetings, personalize email campaigns, and even track inventory—all with minimal human input.
 
Gaurav Gupta, a global digital transformation strategist, emphasises how AI is tailoring itself to different organisational scales: “AI is changing the way businesses connect with customers and manage their operations. For smaller companies, AI is helping in automating daily tasks and personalising customer experiences. Midsized organisations are using AI to make their CRM systems smarter and their processes faster. At the enterprise level, AI is making it possible to connect complex systems, predict customer needs, and streamline decision-making.”

Also Read

Uber

Uber says Gen AI, agentic AI boost engineers' productivity, cut delays

Anthropic's Claude 4 Sonnet and Claude 4 Opus

Claude 4 Sonnet, Opus AI models released with enhanced coding capabilities

artificial intelligence machine learning

Firstsource and Sanas partner to redefine customer conversations with AI

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI buys ex-Apple designer Jony Ive's io for $6.4 bn in AI expansion

Open AI

OpenAI recruits Jony Ive to design AI hardware in $6.5 billion deal

 
For mid-sized firms, AI drives not only efficiency but also insight. Companies using AI-driven CRM platforms report up to a 40 per cent increase in lead conversion rates, according to Salesforce’s 2024 State of Marketing Report.
 
And for large enterprises, the shift is seismic. Predictive maintenance, AI-powered diagnostics, intelligent logistics, and hyper-personalised customer journeys are becoming standard.
 
“AI is fundamentally transforming business operations by turning data into strategic value,” said Abrar Ahmed Syed, a data pioneer with cross-continental experience. “Small businesses benefit through automation and engagement. Midsized firms gain from optimization and insights. Enterprises use AI for predictive analytics, intelligent supply chains, and innovation at scale. As data complexity increases, AI evolves from a supportive tool to a strategic necessity.”
 
The energy sector, in particular, is seeing breakthrough innovation. Drumil Joshi, Monitoring and Diagnostics Analyst at Southern Power Company, notes: “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it’s today’s competitive edge. From streamlining supply chains in startups to powering predictive diagnostics in billion-dollar energy systems, AI is redefining how business is done. It empowers leaders to anticipate, adapt, and accelerate. The real disruptors aren't just using AI; they're mastering it to lead entire industries into a smarter, faster, and more sustainable future.”
 
Despite these strides, challenges remain. Data privacy, algorithmic transparency, and workforce adaptation are top concerns for business leaders. However, with AI investment forecasted to surpass $500 billion globally by 2027, the trajectory is clear: businesses that embrace and master AI will define the next era of commerce.
 

More From This Section

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rain in 15 states for 6 to 7 days

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news updates: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to regulate online betting apps

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport to cancel or reschedule 100 flights daily from June 15

betting app

'Youth at risk': SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

Topics : Artificial intelligence business artificial intelligence and robotics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon