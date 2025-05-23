Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to regulate online betting apps

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to regulate online betting apps

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking to regulate all online and offline betting applications.

The petitioner also alleged that a lot of online influencers, actors and cricketers were promoting these online apps due to which children were getting lured to betting. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

A bench of justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued the notice on a plea filed by K A Paul, who claimed that many children committed suicide after getting involved in online betting and gambling applications.

The petitioner also alleged that a lot of online influencers, actors and cricketers were promoting these online apps due to which children were getting lured to betting.

Paul, who appeared in person in the court, said, "I am here on behalf of millions of parents whose children have died in the past couple of years. More than 1,023 people committed suicide in Telangana, as 25 Bollywood and Tollywood actors/influencers played with the lives of the innocents."  He also claimed that an FIR was lodged in Telangana against the influencers, as the matter violated fundamental rights.

 

The bench said it cannot do much as these were aberrations of society and enactment of law cannot stop people indulging in betting voluntarily.

"What can be done? Principally we are with you that it should be stopped... But probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law.

"Just like we can't stop people from committing murder, a law cannot prevent people from indulging in betting or gambling," Justice Surya Kant said.

Paul said even former cricketers were promoting these apps due to which a lot of youngsters were indulging in betting.

The bench said it would ask the Centre what it was doing on the issue, as it issued the notice to the Union of India.

It also sought the attorney general and solicitor general's assistance in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

