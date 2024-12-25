Business Standard

AI, QR enabled pendants launched to enhance cow safety, well-being

Stray cattle on roads | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

A city-based foundation has come up with an artificial intelligence-enabled pendant embedded with a QR code for cows to ensure their well-being and safety.

The "Gau Raksha Kavach" pendant will remind one of the vaccination date of the cow through an email or SMS. When scanned, the code will show the medical history of the cow on the spot.

The pendant has a reflective collar which will save stray cows from road accidents.

This initiative was launched by the Ridlan AI Foundation on Wednesday.

BJP leader and former MP Poonam Mahajan launched the pendants on Wednesday.

This is a very brilliant idea of AI-complied pendants for cows from the old culture of India. I am blessed to connect with leaders of India who think about giving back to the society, giving voice to the voiceless," Mahajan said remembering former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary.

 

"I have been working for animals, and with Akshay, founder of the Ridlan AI Foundation, we have done this unique program in the name of Atal ji," she said.

Mahajan said the QR code can be used for stray cows and people running cow shelters can also approach us.

"We are using artificial intelligence here to save cows. The pendant called 'Gau Raksha Kawach' is to ensure the safety of cows, from many viruses that affect the animal," she added.

Ridlan AI Foundation founder Akshay Ridlan came up with the idea of the kavach for cows.

In the last two years, more than 20 lakh cows were affected and around 2 lakh cows lost their lives because of lumpy virus. Vaccination and timely de-worming of cows is very important to prevent such instances," he said.

Ridlan said for ensuring the well-being of cows, these tags on the belt will store the information of cows and send an alert to the owner.

"The kavach has a reflective collar which will save stray cows from road accidents. This is a small initiative for cows from us. The pendants are free currently, and the foundation is looking for sponsors," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

