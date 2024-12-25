Business Standard

Home / India News / Delhi Metro clocks in 22 years of passenger operations on Wednesday

Delhi Metro clocks in 22 years of passenger operations on Wednesday

Delhi Metro has a fleet of over 350 train sets, and is ever expanding

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro has completed 22 years of its passenger operations, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

It was on December 24, 2002 that the first Delhi Metro train, TS-01, was flagged off by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "introducing a new era of modern public transport" in Delhi NCR, the statement said.

The TS-01 train, which started DMRC's journey, has carved a legacy of its own in bringing modern public transport to Delhi, it said.

Commissioned in 2002, TS-01 began as a four-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand, and expanded to six coaches in 2014 and further to eight coaches in 2023, it stated.

 

Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has been a symbol of reliability and efficiency, covering approximately 27 lakh kilometers, safely transporting over 5.4 crore passengers, and executing an impressive 23 lakh door operations, it said.

Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was transported to Kolkata by ship and then to Delhi via the Indian Railways network. Its advanced propulsion system has not only ensured smooth operations but also contributed to environmental sustainability by regenerating approximately 40 per cent of the total power consumed through regenerative braking, the statement said.

To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls/upgrades by DMRC's expert maintenance teams. As a result, TS-01 has consistently maintained a mean distance between failures (MDBF) of 84,000 kilometers, significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40,000 kilometers, it said.

To keep up with modern standards, TS-01 has recently undergone a mid-life refurbishment to provide passengers with enhanced features and comfort. The upgrades include advanced passenger systems such as real-time route maps, safety videos, CCTV for added security, and emergency alarms for convenience, it said.

The doors have been refurbished, and a new fire detection system has been installed to boost safety. For passenger comfort, mobile and laptop charging outlets have also been added, along with a fresh interior and exterior repainting to improve aesthetics, it stated.

The train TS-01 continues to operate passenger services, now on the Red Line. Delhi Metro has a fleet of over 350 train sets, and is ever expanding, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi-NCR Delhi Metro Delhi Delhi government

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

