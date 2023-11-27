Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Aim to take PM Modi's vision of Khelo India forward, says Gautam Gambhir

The event promises to provide a platform to budding cricketers from East Delhi, especially those from an underprivileged background, according to a statement

Aim to take PM Modi's vision of Khelo India forward, says Gautam Gambhir

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Sunday that his aim is to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Khelo India forward.
Gambhir, a former international cricketer, launched the second season of the East Delhi Premier League on Sunday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The event promises to provide a platform to budding cricketers from East Delhi, especially those from an underprivileged background, according to a statement.
It will also provide an opportunity to the people of Delhi to watch day-and-night cricket matches in the newly-upgraded Yamuna Sports Complex.
The second edition of the league was inaugurated by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.
Gambhir said the league is for those talented players who could not pursue their dream due to a lack of resources.
"Last season, we discovered many such gems and this season will be no different. My aim is to take our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Khelo India forward through this league," the member of Parliament from East Delhi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Stalin thanks PM Modi for allowing 'Khelo India Games 2023' in TN

Would be different, if Modi had been PM: Assam CM on 26/11 anniversary

India faced terror attacks, infiltration under Cong regime, says UP CM

Telangana has decided to vote out corruption, dynastic politics: JP Nadda

Welcome world to invest in our nation, India won't disappoint: PM Modi

Confident, cautious: What Indian consumer feels about finances, spending

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Narendra Modi Khelo India Games BJP Delhi

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon