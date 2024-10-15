Business Standard
Air India Express plane makes emergency landing in Ayodhya airport

The plane had taken off from Jaipur, airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI, confirming the emergency landing

Ayodhya (UP)
Oct 15 2024

An Air India Express plane made an emergency landing in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya airport on Tuesday following a bomb threat on the aircraft, a senior officer said here.

The plane had taken off from Jaipur, airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI, confirming the emergency landing.

Commercial flight operations at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham were launched earlier this year.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Air India Ayodhya

Oct 15 2024

