After Air India, IndiGo flight scare, Mumbai-Howrah Mail gets bomb threat

Monday (Oct 14) started with a series of bomb threats affecting both train and air travel. 2 IndiGo flights, a New York-bound Air India aircraft, Howrah-bound Mumbai-Howrah Mail received bomb threats

New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Monday, October 14, began with multiple unsettling developments affecting domestic aviation and railways. Officials of Indian Railways reported that a bomb threat targeting the Mumbai-Howrah Mail was received by its control room. As a precaution, the train was stopped at Jalgaon station for a thorough inspection. This incident comes on the heels of a bomb scare in a New York-bound Air India flight and two IndiGo flights.

Bomb threat in Mumbai-Howrah Mail


The railway control room reportedly received the bomb threat message at around 4 am on Monday, while the train was en route from Mumbai to Howrah. 

Upon receiving the threat, investigative agencies were immediately notified, and a thorough search was conducted across the entire Mumbai-Howrah Mail, reported ANI.

The bomb threat, which was posted on the social media platform X, also contained abuse directed at Maharashtra Police.

The threat post claimed that Indian Railways would ‘cry tears of blood this morning’, as explosives had been placed on train number 12809, the Mumbai-Howrah Mail. It also warned that a massive explosion would occur before the train reached Nashik, according to a report by India TV.

Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident, stating that the authorities took all necessary measures to prevent any danger.

IndiGo flight to Jeddah receives bomb threat


In a separate case, two IndiGo flights—6E 56 from Mumbai to Jeddah and 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat—also faced bomb threats. Both flights were relocated to an isolated bay where security checks were swiftly carried out.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that all required procedures were being followed to ensure passenger safety. 

Flight 6E1275, which was scheduled to depart at 2 am, eventually took off at 9 am, with an estimated arrival time of 9:45 am local time. Meanwhile, flight 6E57, originally set to depart at 2:05 am, remained grounded.

Air India flight to New York diverted to Delhi


An Air India flight (AI119) carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi after receiving a bomb threat.

Officials confirmed the aircraft made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where all passengers were safely evacuated. 

A senior police officer stated, “The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board.”

The bomb threat, reportedly issued via a tweet, is under investigation, with authorities conducting a detailed search of the aircraft.

Air India issued a statement confirming the diversion, citing a ‘specific security alert’ from the government’s security regulatory committee. The airline added, “All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our ground staff is working to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption.”

IndiGo flight with minister, HC judge receives threat


On Sunday a bomb threat was identified on an IndiGo flight bound for Chennai, which was carrying 169 passengers, including a government minister and a high court judge.

CISF personnel conducted a thorough inspection of both the aircraft and its passengers. The flight was later cleared for departure and took off for Chennai around 6 pm.  No injuries or casualties were reported. Soon after, airline authorities lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

