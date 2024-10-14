2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Air India's Mumbai-New York flight was diverted to Delhi, and two international flights of IndiGo were delayed at the Mumbai airport after receiving bomb threats on Monday. The threats, after investigation, turned out to be hoaxes.
An airline official said, "Bomb hoaxes are increasingly disrupting flight operations in India, causing significant delays, flight cancellations, and heightened security measures. These false alarms not only create panic among passengers but also lead to costly operational disruptions for airlines and airports."
Another airline official stated that each such threat necessitates thorough security checks, rerouting or grounding of flights, and the evacuation of passengers, affecting schedules and causing ripple effects across other flights.
An Air India spokesperson stated that flight number AI-119, heading from Mumbai to New York, on Monday received a specific security alert and was diverted to Delhi as per the instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee.
"We confirm that all 239 passengers and 19 crew have disembarked and are currently undergoing security procedures. Refreshments have been provided to the passengers. Our staff on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption," the spokesperson mentioned.
The passengers of this flight were moved to hotels after the security protocols were completed. The flight has been rescheduled to Tuesday morning.
IndiGo flight 6E 57, which was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Jeddah, also received a bomb threat.
"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," an IndiGo spokesperson mentioned. This flight departed from the Mumbai airport at around 1.15 PM after a delay of about 11 hours.
IndiGo flight 6E 1275, which was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Muscat, also received a bomb threat on Monday. This plane was also taken to the isolated bay for checks. The plane departed from the Mumbai airport at around 9.15 am, after a delay of about seven hours.