Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

Renumbered AI-159 flew from Ahmedabad to London four days after AI-171 crashed into a residential area, killing 241 on board on June 12

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Flight AI-171 crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad minutes after take-off on the afternoon of June 12. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India’s London-bound service returned to the skies on Monday, just four days after the tragic crash of flight AI-171. The route was rebranded as AI-159 and departed Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 4.30 pm — more than three hours behind schedule.
 
The flight was scheduled to depart at 1.10 pm but eventually departed at 4.30 pm.
 
At Gate 4 of Terminal 2, London shop-assistant Jayesh Ramji was ready to board the flight. “I was to return on AI 171. I postponed my travel to June 16 because my mother was unwell. All I want is to get back home safe,” he told The Times of India.
 
 
Ramji, 34, originally from Diu, added, “I trust God and the airline. I want to go back, not stay scared forever.”   

Also Read

PremiumAir India, Indian airlines

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Air India

Air India flight from Bali to Delhi diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather

Praful Patel

Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

Air India

Air India's Boeing 787 fleet compliant with existing safety standards: DGCA

 
  Raas Mishra, a 28-year-old logistics executive, tried to calm his parents before boarding: “They were scared. I am a tad nervous, too, but I have flown Air India before. I trust their pilots.”
 
Kokila Patel, 72, called the extended delay “emotional exhaustion”, while Sabina Qasmani’s mother confessed she would stay anxious until her 21-year-old daughter phoned from London. “Since the crash, I haven’t been able to sleep. Sabina is flying the same route. It’s hard not to worry," she said, as quoted by the report.
 
For newly married Riddhi, the flight was a bittersweet milestone: “I was happy being with my family, but I now want to get back safely to my husband.”   
 

Air India crash in Ahmedabad

 
Flight AI-171 crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad minutes after take-off on the afternoon of June 12. Of the 242 passengers and crew, 241 lost their lives. Casualties on the ground — including students in the BJ Medical College hostel — raised the overall death toll to 265.
 
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight-data recorder. A preliminary report is awaited. Tata Group has pledged ₹1 crore in compensation to the family of every victim. 

More From This Section

Fastag

Explained: What is the new ₹3,000 FASTag-based annual pass for highways?

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news updates: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi classroom construction 'scam'

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Jammu police to set up additional security checkpoints for Amarnath yatra

Floods, flood

Centre allocates over Rs 2000 cr to Himachal for 2023 floods, landslides

BCCI

BCCI loses ₹538 cr case as Bombay HC upholds Kochi Tuskers arbitration

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Ahmedabad London Airport BS Web Reports airplane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon