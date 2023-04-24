close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Air India makes $200 mn initial investment for digital system modernisation

It has already invested around USD 200 million in new digital systems, digital engineering services, and in creating an industry-leading digital workforce

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

Air India

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems for which it has made an initial investment of USD 200 million.

The airline, which has embarked on the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, said significant progress has been made in its efforts to modernise its digital systems landscape, with multiple initiatives already completed and many more in progress.

It has already invested around USD 200 million in new digital systems, digital engineering services, and in creating an industry-leading digital workforce.

The carrier expects to sustain this pace of investment over the next five years as the transformation journey shifts from catching up with world-class airlines to taking a leadership position by deploying the most cutting-edge technologies ranging from traditional digital technologies to modern generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a release.

Besides, Air India is exploring emerging trends such as the application of quantum computing to solve some of the most complex optimisation challenges in the industry.

On the customer engagement front, the airline is deploying new technology systems, including "website and mobile app modernisation, user-friendly customer notifications system, ChatGPT-driven chatbot, in-flight-entertainment system modernisation and customer service portal with real-time customer support request tracking".

Also Read

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Google may introduce 20 AI-powered tools, ChatGPT competitor in May

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Moderation assurances from developers; Apple approves ChatGPT-driven app

Users can now choose different tones of responses of AI Bing chatbot

Industrial concentration power doesn't dictates pricing capacity: SBI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

SC extends Mishra's interim bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case till July 11

Lalit Modi tenders unconditional apology; SC closes contempt case

Why is the 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act being opposed?

Also, such systems are new technology systems that will be used for digital marketing, contact centre modernisation, disruption management and self-service re-accommodation, customer feedback and analysis.

The Tata Group-owned airline is also investing in building a cutting-edge digital and technology team with its presence in Kochi and Gurugram as well as in Silicon Valley in the United States.

"The scope of the technology transformation at Air India is extensive and covers every aspect of the airline including commercial, engineering, operations, ground handling, finance, human resources, and corporate functions.

"... we are adopting a cloud-only, mobile-friendly, design-rich, AI-infused, digital-first approach to all our technology initiatives that we are executing with speed," Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy said.

Among others, Air India is focusing on having common systems across the full-service and the low-cost segments to gain from economies-of-scale and economies-of-learning across all the group airlines, driven by common platforms and a shared world-class team.

Four airlines are part of the Tata Group -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

With respect to employee empowerment, the airline said new technology systems will be deployed for modern secure digital workplace tools, employee engagement and self-service portals, mobile devices for pilots, cabin crew and airport operations crew, automated crew pairing and rostering, and crew management and crew disruption management, among others.

For operational improvements, Air India is modernising various systems including passenger service system and departure control system, sales system, engineering management system, turnaround management, fuel management and sustainability.

Tata Group took control of Air India in January last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Chatbot Air India

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Birla Estates
3 min read

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

EPFO, funds, savings
2 min read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
6 min read

Air Pollution Killing 1200 young people every year in Europe: EEA Report

air pollution, delhi polution, stubble burning, delhi air, air, environment
2 min read

China embassy removes interview transcript on ex-Soviet State

China Flag
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read

FinMin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon