close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Bard, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing chatbot, is based on a large language model (LLM)

IANS New Delhi
Google, alphabet

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has denied the reports that it is copying Microsoft-owned OpenAI's ChatGPT to train its AI chatbot called Bard.

A report in The Information claimed that OpenAI's success "has forced the two AI research teams within Google's parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together".

According to the report, citing sources, software engineers at Google's Brain AI group are working with employees at DeepMind, which is a sibling company within Alphabet to develop software to compete with OpenAI.

"Known internally as Gemini, the joint effort began in recent weeks, after Google stumbled with Bard, its first attempt to compete with OpenAI's chatbot," the report claimed.

However, a Google spokesperson told The Verge that "Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT".

Meanwhile, Google has announced it is opening up access to its ChatGPT competitor "Bard" as an early experiment for users to collaborate with generative AI.

Also Read

Google may introduce 20 AI-powered tools, ChatGPT competitor in May

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

AI vs humans: Some companies begin replacing employees with ChatGPT

Users can now choose different tones of responses of AI Bing chatbot

Moderation assurances from developers; Apple approves ChatGPT-driven app

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

HP Inc introduces lineup of 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

WhatsApp working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages feature

Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India

Early access to Bard has rolled out in the US and the UK, and the company said it will expand the access over time to more countries and languages.

Bard, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing chatbot, is based on a large language model (LLM), specifically a lightweight and optimised version of LaMDA, which the tech giant said will be updated with newer, more capable models in the future.

Users can interact with Bard by asking questions and refining their responses with follow-up questions.

--IANS

na/shb/

Topics : Google | Artificial intelligence

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Google, alphabet
2 min read

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

Apple WWDC23
4 min read

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

Apple WWDC23
2 min read

HP Inc introduces lineup of 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

HP Smart Tank printers
3 min read

WhatsApp working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp rolls out new privacy features
1 min read

Merchant payment via wallets on UPI to attract 1.1% interchange from Apr 1

Paytm
4 min read

Why does this ex-deputy guv of RBI want India's biggest firms dismantled?

Viral Acharya
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon