Air pollution: SC seeks Centre's reply on shifting coal units from NCR

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses of the union ministries on a proposal for shifting all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to ensure better air quality.

In a bid to deal with the persistent air quality crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR), a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi Vipul M Pancholi said it will examine the issue of vehicular air pollution on March 12 based on the suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

It also sought responses of all the stakeholders on the measures suggested by the CAQM to deal with dust due to construction and demolition activities.

The top court sought responses of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) and the Ministry of Power on the suggestions that no new coal-based thermal power plant be set up within 300 km of Delhi.

The court directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including the coal-based industries in the NCR.

These notices will be deemed as served by the court, and the states must submit an "Action Taken Plan" detailing the feedback received.

It asked the MoEFCC, the MoPNG and Ministry of Power to submit a joint proposal aimed at phasing out coal-based industries within the NCR.

"The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them," the bench ordered.

The bench directed the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) to submit a specific action plan to implement these CAQM-recommended long-term solutions.

"The Commission has identified the concerned agencies expected to take action. We consequently direct the Delhi government to submit a proposed action plan to give effect to these measures," the bench stated.

The bench has now directed all stakeholders to file their respective status reports and proposals before the next hearing on March 12.