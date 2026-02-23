Delhi air quality remains 'poor' on Monday, mercury set to cross 30°C
The weather department's latest bulletin indicates that both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in the coming days
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 207, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Out of the city’s monitoring stations, air quality was recorded as ‘poor’ at 26 stations and ‘moderate’ at 13. Anand Vihar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 276.
Other key readings included:
Ashok Vihar: 237
Bawana: 270
ITO: 177
Punjabi Bagh: 244
RK Puram: 236
Vivek Vihar: 264
As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
The city’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next three days.
Delhi braces for warmer days
Meanwhile, winter is gradually receding from the national capital, with temperatures set to rise in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Skies are expected to remain mainly clear over the next week, with mist likely during morning hours. Surface winds of 15–25 kmph are expected during the daytime on February 25 and 26.
The weather department’s latest bulletin indicates that both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in the coming days. On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to cross 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 10:23 AM IST