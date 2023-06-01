close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Akash Ambani, wife Shloka Mehta welcome second child, a baby girl

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ambani wedding pictures

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani on Wednesday welcomed their second child on Wednesday, a baby girl.

The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he tweeted.

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Also Read

We are empowering Reliance with new leadership capital, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio 5G to reach every Indian by December 2023: Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

20 years at Reliance helm: Mukesh Ambani redefines scale, business growth

Citizens have right to change their names according to personal will: HC

India, China review LAC situation; discuss ways for disengagement

Telangana launches State Anti-Narcotics, State Cyber Security Bureaus

'Morgan Stanley study on change under Modi indictment of UPA's lost decade'

Assam cabinet decides to expand food security net, changes income criteria

Anant is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Group Akash ambani Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon