Telangana launches State Anti-Narcotics, State Cyber Security Bureaus

The Telangana state government Aon Wednesday launched the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Prohibition & Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and senior police officials ceremoniously launched the two new bureaus in Telangana State Police Integrated Command Control Centre (TSPICCC).

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will start functioning from 12th and 13th floor while the Cyber Security Bureau from second and third floor of B-Tower of TSPICCC.

The significant development two days before Telangana state enters 10th year.

This signifies a resolute commitment of the state government and demonstrates a proactive and forward-thinking approach to combat the pernicious influences of narcotics and cybercrimes, the government said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand took charge as director Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau in the new chamber.

The ministers lauded police leaders and reiterated that the government was according top priority for safety and this has been serving as a good base to attract more investments and to excel in all sectors.

Anand said that multiple high level review meetings chaired by the Chief Minister and the landmark decision taken by him to declare war against drugs in Telangana was the precursor for the formation of TSNAB.

Explaining the organising structure, he said that the government sanctioned 300 posts and it has 3 main arms -- Head office, 4 Narcotics police stations, and 7 regional narcotics control cells comprising 26 Narcotics Enforcement Wings in commissionerates and districts.

"Adapting the motto Courage, Commitment and Combat, the meticulously structured TSNABA envisions a drug free state. This is an amalgamation of exceptionally skilled officers and carries out vigilant surveillance, multi-jurisdiction investigations, prosecutes and coordinates with local, state and national agencies to dismantle drug cartels and illicit trafficking," said Anand.

The ministers were told about the journey of Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing of Hyderabad City Police from apprehending local peddlers, inter-state gangs to apprehending international peddlers and their deportation, dark web interventions which brought great deterrence amongst the drug peddlers.

Strict crackdown measures were taken to effectively curb drug-related crimes.

Awareness campaigns, strengthening drug rehabilitation services, control on precursor chemicals, launch of Anti-Drug Committees in colleges paid good dividends.

The sidelines of the event include the display of modern gadgets and drills by Narcotics detection dogs.

"All these new pillars will interplay with each other and contribute to the safety of the state and the country as well," said DGP Anjani Kumar.

--IANS

ms/pgh