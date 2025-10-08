Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Capex utilisation by Indian Railways hit record levels in September at 56%

Capex utilisation by Indian Railways hit record levels in September at 56%

Some of the key sectors where the capex was utilised included safety work, capacity augmentation, customer amenities, and rolling stock

Indian Railways

Investments aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and experience utilised ₹5,863 crore.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The capital expenditure (capex) of Indian Railways was at a record level in September, with total utilisation standing at 56.5 per cent, according to data from the government. Of the total ₹2.5 trillion budgetary grants, ₹1.4 trillion was utilised, making it the highest-ever utilisation to date.
 
Some of the key sectors where the capex was utilised included safety work, capacity augmentation, customer amenities, and rolling stock. Here's a breakdown of the total amount used by different sectors:
 
Safety works: This category included projects related to Kavach implementation, track renewals, construction of road-over-bridges, bridges, and level crossings. The budget allocated for safety works was ₹39,456 crore, of which ₹22,286 crore has been utilised, representing 56 per cent expenditure. 
 
 
Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system for Indian Railways, designed to prevent accidents by monitoring train speed and applying brakes automatically in critical situations, such as overspeeding or a loco pilot failing to respond.

Also Read

Railways, train

Airtel Business secures multi-year deal for Indian Railways security

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

Indian Railways

Wagon buying chugs along at slow pace: Target falls short by 40% in FY26premium

Indian Flag, China Flag, India China

India plans $3.4 billion rail project near border with China for security

 
Capacity augmentation: Initiatives under capacity augmentation included the construction of new railway lines, doubling of existing lines, gauge conversion, electrification projects, and development of metropolitan transport systems. The budget for these projects was ₹1.09 trillion, of which ₹49,001 crore has been spent so far, accounting for 45 per cent of the allocation.
 
Customer amenities: Investments aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and experience fall under this category. The total budget allocated stood at ₹12,004 crore. At least ₹5,863 crore, or 49 per cent of the budget, has been utilised so far.
 
Rolling stock: This category included activities such as the acquisition and maintenance of locomotives, coaches, and other rolling stock. The budget for rolling stock was ₹56,693 crore, of which ₹25,948 crore, or 46 per cent, was spent.

More From This Section

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC asks Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to pay ₹60 cr before travelling abroad

Diwali Festival

California becomes third US state to declare Diwali an official holiday

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams UN agency for opening 'showrooms' to issue refugee cards in India

Topics : Railways Indian Railway Capex BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon