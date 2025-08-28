Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Names of 6.5 mn poor deleted from Bihar's electoral rolls: Rahul Gandhi

Names of 6.5 mn poor deleted from Bihar's electoral rolls: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi claimed he would provide more evidence of what he termed 'vote chori' in the coming months

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the names of 6.5 million people, who are poor and belong to socially weaker sections, have been deleted from the electoral rolls of Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi said the people of Bihar would not allow the BJP and Election Commission to "rob" them of their right to vote.

"We have exposed the BJP and the EC, who were indulging in stealing votes... They did it in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. Now they want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow them to do," he said.

 

Gandhi claimed he would provide more evidence of what he termed "vote chori" in the coming months.

Ahead of the rally, he visited the famed Janaki Temple in the area and offered prayers.

Bihar will go to the polls later this year.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

