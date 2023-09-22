close
Allegation of India's link in Sikh killing based on intelligence: Official

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation first reported details of the intelligence

India Canada

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, did not say which ally provided the intelligence or give any specific details of what was contained in the intelligence.

AP New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
The allegation of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian is based on human and surveillance intelligence, including signals intelligence of Indian diplomats in Canada, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The official said Thursday that the communications involved Indian officials and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Justin Trudeau India-Canada separatist leaders

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon