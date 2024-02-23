Alliance with Congress will happen even if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested: AAP

AAP claimed that a notice under CrPC 41A is ready to be served to Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Stressing that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be arrested this week, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance was on track for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that they were not afraid of the investigating agencies.

Addressing a press conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that the AAP had obtained information that Kejriwal would be arrested within the next two to three days if the party established a multi-state alliance with Congress for the Lok Sabha elections.

"We were told that the moment AAP stitches a multi-state alliance with the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. A notice to arrest Arvind Kejriwal will be served by evening or tomorrow," Bhardwaj said.

Taking a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhardwaj said the party was afraid of AAP and the Congress coming together.

"Wherever AAP-Congress comes together, the BJP will face difficulties. Those who are winning over 400 seats don't get an old former governor raided. The one who is afraid of defeat makes such decisions," he said.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in connection with alleged corruption in the Rs 2,200 crore Kiru Hydropower project.

AAP MP and party general secretary Sandeep Pathak also slammed the BJP and said that the saffron party had redesigned its political strategy and was upset with the AAP and Congress forming an alliance.

"The BJP is upset with the Congress-AAP alliance. The ED's illegal notice is not working, hence attempts being made to arrest Arvind Kejriwal through CBI. There will be a tsunami if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested," Pathak said.

The remarks come amid the ED issuing a seventh summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on February 26 for questioning on the now-scrapped excise policy.